METROPOLIS, IL — Five units of a Metropolis, Illinois, apartment building were destroyed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to a release by the Metropolis Fire Department.
The Metropolis Fire Department was alerted about a fire in an apartment building on East 8th street around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning.
When crews arrived on scene, they discovered four of eight living units were already in flames.
Police officers helped firefighters in getting everyone out of the building. The release says, firefighters first made sure everyone was accounted for. Then, after the fire had been prevented from reaching the other three units, they began to take a more defensive standpoint.
The release says firefighters were on the scene until approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Brookport Fire Department, Joppa Fire Department, Massac County Sheriff’s Department, Massac County Fire Department, Metropolis Police Department, Metropolis Electric and Water Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall (OSFM-IL) were all on scene, the Metropolis Fire Department says.
Families who were displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross and other local civic and community organizations.
No injuries were reported, though one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital, the release says.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the OSFM-IL.