MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2018 Marshall County High School shooting was a tragedy for the community. People throughout the area were impacted by the trauma that comes with a school shooting.
Five years later, the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton, Kentucky, continues to provide services for trauma survivors, fighting alongside a community that is Marshall Strong.
"Build resiliency, our name itself," Resiliency Center Coordinator Jayna Burkey says. "Our desire is to provide free support and services of connectivity for the community. It's to provide a safe space for folks to be able to come, to share or to not share."
The center provides therapy with licensed mental health professionals trained in trauma, coping and resiliency. It also hosts community activities, such as art and yoga.
Burkey says the organization has grown since it first opened in August 2020.
"We have seen the resiliency center grow, obviously, since we opened, and we continue to see it change and evolve," Burkey says. "As time goes on, the community heals. It's a continual process of healing. We start to see the resiliency center being used in ways that maybe we didn't see in the beginning."
With growth comes a bigger impact, which is important, as the ripple effect of the shooting is widespread.
"We're a small town. We're close knit," Burkey says. "If you did not know someone personally at that school, you knew someone who knew someone. And, of course, this was nationwide news, so it greatly affected this community."
Burkey says each person's journey toward healing is unique.
"When it comes to grief, when it comes to reflection on these anniversary dates that are so difficult, there is no expectations. There is no book to guide you, because that healing process, that journey in and of itself is individual for each person," Burkey says.
For more information about the services available through the Marshall County Resiliency Center, click here. The center's website also includes contact information.
The Marshall County Resiliency Center is a program of Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, which serves adults and children affected by domestic violence.
The services provided by both centers are free.