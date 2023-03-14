COLUMBIA/BOWLING GREEN, KY — Five juvenile offenders at the Adair and Warren detention centers are facing assault charges after the Department of Juvenile Justice says they orchestrated "violent attacks" in three separate incidents last week.
According to a Monday release, three youth at the Adair Juvenile Detention Center attacked DJJ and Kentucky State Police staff during their evening medicine distribution on Thursday.
Also on the Thursday, a male juvenile attacked an officer at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center, striking the officer in the face multiple times. The officer used pepper spray to subdue the juvenile and returned him to his living unit, the release explains, before seeking medical treatment.
On Saturday, a juvenile at Adair's Youth Development Center — which is connected to the detention center — physically attacked a correctional officer, the DJJ ays. The officer sprayed him with pepper spray and regained control, the release explains, preventing any injuries.
All five juveniles involved in the attacks were charged with third-degree assault, the release explains.
The Department of Juvenile Justice credits the swift resolution of the incidents to recent changes to Kentucky's Juvenile Justice System, including having KSP staff on site and carrying pepper spray.
