LYON COUNTY, KY — A 21-gun salute was heard Monday in Eddyville, Kentucky, as American Legion Post 68 held a Memorial Day ceremony in front of the Eddyville Courthouse.
The Flags of Honor dedicated during the ceremony bear the names of fallen and living veterans who served our nation's military. Organizers say the flags really represent all veterans.
"It's a time to pause and reflect. My dad's flag is up here. My wife's dad's flag is up here. It helps us remembers those, those other veterans. Our parents, our aunts, our uncles who served," says Robert Chaplin, the commander of American Legion Post 68 in Kuttawa, Kentucky.
The flags will remain in place outside the Eddyville Courthouse through the Fourth of July.