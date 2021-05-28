LYON COUNTY, KY — Volunteers placed more than 100 American flags at the Eddyville City Park in Lyon County, Kentucky, in memory of those who gave their lives for our country and in honor those who have served and continue to serve in our nation's military.
This is the sixth year the Flags of Honor display has been held. American Legion Post 68 sponsors it.
Honor guard commander Bob Chaplin with the post says it's a good way to show appreciation, and he's glad to see it continue year after year.
"We've been doing this for five years, and we thought it would kind of die off after a couple, three years, but we have as many today as the first time we did it. And what always happens is: People seeing us putting the flags up, they'll stop by and say, 'Oh am I too late?' And of course it's never too late to honor a veteran," Chaplin says.
You can see the flags for yourself now through the Fourth of July.
On Monday, there will be a dedication ceremony at the park beginning at 10 a.m. The event will honor fallen heroes and veterans, with guest speakers state Sen. Jason Howell and state Rep. Chris Freeland.
For more information about American Legion Post 68, visit the post's Facebook page.