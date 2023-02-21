Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered United States and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in four counties on Wednesday in honor of a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer and a police dog who died last week when a driver crashed into the officer's cruiser.
Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ and a pedestrian were killed in the Feb. 15 crash. An 18-year-old Kansas man is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the wreck. Prosecutors claim he was speeding and ran a red light before colliding with Muhlbauer's patrol car, the Associated Press reports.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department serves portions of Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties, and Parson has ordered flags at government buildings in those four counties to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, the day Muhlbauer is to be laid to rest.
“Officer James Muhlbauer devoted his life to protecting the residents of Kansas City, and for 20 years, he excelled in his chosen profession, putting service to his community at the forefront of all he did,” Parson said in a statement Tuesday. “For the last year, Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ worked as inseparable partners and guardians of the community. They died senselessly, but we will forever remember their contributions to the betterment of Kansas City and Missouri.”