Flags will be flown at half-staff this week in honor of former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state Colin Powell, who died Monday morning from complications from COVID-19. Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer that suppresses the body's ability to create antibodies and fight off diseases. He also had Parkinson's disease.
In a proclamation Monday, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in Washington, D.C., and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions. Flags will also be flown at half-staff at US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
The proclamation orders flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 22.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear also directed flags to be flown at half-staff for the same period of time in Powell's honor.
During a briefing Monday afternoon, Beshear expressed his condolences for Powell's family, sharing his family's personal connection to the former secretary of state. "My mom sat on a nonprofit alliance with General Powell. She said personally he was as incredible as most of us believed him to be from his public service," Beshear said.
"His family also released a statement talking about the fact that he was lost to COVID-19, or at least in part, and how critical it is that everyone get vaccinated, not just for themselves but to protect those around them. That would include General Powell, who suffered from some conditions that made him more susceptible," Beshear said. "We are losing a lot people both in Kentucky and around the country in this pandemic, and each one is amazing to their family, to their community. Let's make sure that we do not lose more than we have to."
While Powell was fully vaccinated, the 84 year old reportedly did not get the opportunity to receive a booster dose before he fell ill with COVID-19. Doctors say his death shows the importance of boosters for older adults and immocompromised individuals.
The governor is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations across Kentucky to join in the tribute to Powell's life and legacy by lowering their flags to half-staff.