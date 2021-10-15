FRANKFORT, KY — Flags at all Kentucky state office buildings will be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.
Peace Officers Memorial Day is usually held in May, during police week. but the main events of that week were postponed until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The memorial service will be held Saturday.
Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations across Kentucky to join the state and the nation in lowering their flags to join in Saturday's tributes.
Download the document below to read President Joe Biden's proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at the White house, all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.