FRANKFORT, KY—American and state flags at public office buildings will be lower to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 6th.
The lowering of the flags is part of The 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service, held in Maryland, will honor 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 more who died in previous years.
This is accordance to the proclamation by President Trump.
The United States has observed Fire Prevention Week since 1922.
You can read President Trump's Proclamation of Fire Prevention Week here.