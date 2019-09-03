Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON... HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL BEGIN TO CREEP INTO THE UPPER 90S BY 11 AM CDT ALONG THE BORDER WITH NORTHEAST ARKANSAS AND NORTHWEST TENNESSEE, EXPANDING NORTH IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND WEST KENTUCKY THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES COULD STRETCH ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM PIEDMONT AND CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSOURI, ONWARD TO PADUCAH AND HOPKINSVILLE KENTUCKY BY 2 PM CDT. AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES SOUTHWARD THROUGH THE AREA, DRIER AND COOLER AIR WILL INFILTRATE THE REGION, PUSHING HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND WEST KENTUCKY BACK INTO THE LOWER 90S BY 6 PM CDT. IF YOU MUST WORK OR ARE PLANNING OTHER OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES IN THIS HEAT AND HUMIDITY TODAY, THEN BE SURE TO KEEP HYDRATED BY DRINKING PLENTY OF WATER. TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE WHEN POSSIBLE OR SEEK AIR-CONDITIONED SHELTER, IF AVAILABLE, THIS AFTERNOON. COOLER AIR IS EXPECTED OVER THE REGION ON THURSDAY. HOWEVER, RESIDENTS IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MAY SEE ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY ONCE AGAIN LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.