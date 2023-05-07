(KPRC) — Flames continue to spark at the Shell Deer Park Chemical Plant in Texas.
The massive fire initially broke out Friday afternoon, sending plumes of thick, black smoke into the air.
It took firefighters until Saturday morning to fully extinguish the flames.
However, just a few hours later, the fire re-ignited and is still burning Sunday.
Thankfully, no one was injured when the flames re-ignited.
Friday’s fire however, sent 9 contractors to the hospital. All 9 have since been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.