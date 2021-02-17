PRINCETON, KY -- Fire engulfed a warehouse in Princeton, Kentucky Wednesday night.
The warehouse is at the intersection of Seminary and Vine streets, near Jefferson Street.
A viewer told us it looked like part of the building collapsed, and believes the building was being used for storage. In the past, it had been a textile mill and later a sock factory. A witness at the scene told us multiple fire crews responded and people are encouraged to stay clear of the area.
We still don't know what caused the fire. First responders told us no one was inside the building at the time.