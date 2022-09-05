CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri.
The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30 p.m. The warning includes northeastern Bollinger County, northwestern Cape Girardeau County and southwestern Perry County.
"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the Cape Girardeau EMA says in an alert issued shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The storms are expected to cause flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, the EMA says, as well as other poor drainage areas and low-lying areas. Some of the places where flooding is expected include Daisy, Alliance, Oak Ridge, Sedgewickville and Pocahontas.