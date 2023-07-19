PADUCAH — Paducah drivers are urged to be extra cautious on the roads following storms that caused flooding overnight into Wednesday morning.
Paducah got 6.9 inches of rain during the storms. Heavy rain caused many road closures in McCracken County and several others.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said areas with several flooded roads include Ballard, Carlisle and Graves counties. Areas in McCracken County were also impacted by flooding.
Many drivers got out on local roads despite warnings from local authorities to stay home. BJ Belcher with Vanzant's Towing said he'd been taking calls left and right since 7 a.m. to retrieve cars stuck in the floodwater.
Jackson Street in Paducah was one of the roads those calls came from. The Paducah Police Department posted about road closures, warning drivers about the dangers of crossing even a small amount of water. Paducah Police Department Community Engagement Officer Blake Quinn has some advice for drivers who must be out on the road.
"If we have barricades up, it's for the public's safety to let them know that this is an area that they shouldn't drive through. So, if you do see that barricade, you know, for your safety and for your family's safety, please turn around, you know. Don't drown," said Quinn.
The Paducah Police Department said it only takes 6 inches of water to sweep a person off their feet. It takes 12 inches of water to sweep a vehicle off the road.
