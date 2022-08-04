WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Extended rainfall in southern Illinois led to flash flooding Thursday.
An estimated 3 to 6 inches fell in Williamson County, causing multiple road closures, leaving many unable to leave their homes during the early afternoon hours.
Most of the floodwater has receded, but not without leaving damage behind.
It’s something Lauren Eberhart has never seen before, especially in her own yard.
“Not out here, no. Like, sometimes our roads go. They get flooded and there’s water rushing, but not like that, no,” Eberhart says.
Considerable flash flooding hit Williamson County, Illinois, and in Johnston City, it left extensive damage.
“There was three of their dogs standing in front of the road where it had caved in. That’s really what I saw and I was like, ‘What are they doing?’” says Eberhart.
The dogs were reacting to this gap on Poor Farm Road and it was large enough to swallow her vehicle.
That’s when she realized how bad the weather really was.
“Oh, this is serious. I better turn around and see what the other side of the road looks like ‘cause I probably can’t go to work,” says Eberhart.
There had been small issues with this part of the road before, but Eberhart says it was nothing that caused a lot of concern.
“There’s always been kind of like a dip in it kind of like that, and it’s usually not that big of deal. It’s been that for probably over a year. I do know they were supposed to come fix it but we weren’t really like worried about it. It had never got any worse,” Eberhart says.
The section of Poor Farm Road is closed until further notice.
Local 6 reached out to the Williamson County Road Department to see what their next steps are to repair the gap.
All personnel were out in the field assessing road conditions and were unable to speak with us.
Although flooding has receded on most roads, Williamson County EMA asks that you proceed with caution as you travel.