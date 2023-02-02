TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A solar-powered flashing light has been installed near Trigg County High School to alert drivers when pedestrians are entering the crosswalk.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the pedestrian crossing light is on Main Street in Cadiz, Kentucky, at the Cardinal Drive intersection.
The device includes yellow strobe lights that flash when people start walking at the crosswalk.
In a news release sent Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says pedestrians frequently use that crosswalk when traveling between the high school and the Trigg County Board of Education office. Additionally, KYTC notes that 7,300 vehicles travel that section of Main Street on an average day.
The light aims to make the crosswalk safer, but KYTC reminds drivers that they're required to yield to pedestrians when they enter a marked crosswalk regardless.