BEVERLY HILLS, CA (KNBC) — An auction this weekend will give fans of Fleetwood Mac a chance to own a piece of rock and roll history.
More than 800 items from the lives and careers of Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood will be up for auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.
We're talking about clothes, musical instruments, drum kits, guitars, road equipment, jewelry, and household goods.
Some of the items are unique, and the auction house says there's a little something to interest everyone.
"There's items at every price point, like items of jewelry, clothing, shoes, bags. Just, you know, really unusual antique items as well, especially from Christine McVie, but really important instruments as well from John McVie,” says Martin Nolan from Julien's Auctions.
The two-day auction takes place this weekend, Dec. 3-4, at Julien's in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit that provides health and medical assistance to musicians in need. For more information about MusiCares, visit musicares.org.