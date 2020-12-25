NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Flights out of Nashville airport halted because of telecommunications issues associated with explosion downtown.
✈️ TRAVEL ALERT: Due to telecommunications issues associated with this morning’s incident in downtown Nashville, FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA. We expect the issues to be resolved & anticipate service to resume by 3 pm CT. An update will be provided by 3:30 pm CT.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 25, 2020
