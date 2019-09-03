Watch again

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — While the country is preparing for Hurricane Dorian, people in Alexander County, Illinois, are still cleaning up flood damage.

Sandbags still line the streets after the floodwater has gone down. Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief has been helping flood victims with their “mudout.” They’re helping people throughout the county clear debris so they can get things back to normal.

Don Kragness is one of the team leaders with Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief. He said their teams go out and help people clean their homes. "We go in and take out any damaged material," said Kragness. "Furniture, Sheetrock, carpet, and belongings. We clean it up, pressure wash it, and spray it for mold."

Bobby Long is one of the 45 people throughout Alexander County who requested help from the program. He's been living in a camper for months, and says without their help, he wouldn’t be able to get back into his home. "It’s a blessing from God, because I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t afford the respirators to get in that black mold, and they have all of that. They’re set up,” said Long.

Kragness said he and his team enjoy being able to help bring some positivity to people dealing with hardship. "It’s always great to come in and help somebody that can’t do it for themselves and get the job done. It’s a wonderful feeling," said Kragness.

Kragness said they have a few more people to help in the area. The relief group will be there until the end of the week. We called Alexander County Emergency Management Director Mike Turner to find out what the plan is for the sandbags left behind. We did not hear back from him before air time.