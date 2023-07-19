Several Roadways have been closed due to severe flooding on Wednesday, July 19. Due to the multiple closures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has compiled a report of areas that have been affected by the flooding.
KYTC District 1 is warning drivers to avoid traveling as the flooding continues in several areas. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the state of Kentucky due to the flooding that has impacted the Jackson Purchase region.
KYTC District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Trigg counties.
The report is as follows:
In Ballard County:
- U.S. 62 is closed at the 0 to 1mm near the Ballard-Carlisle County Line at Lovelaceville.
- U.S. 62 is closed in Lovelaceville due to a flooded-out car blocking the Roadway.
- KY 802 is closed at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout.
Water is over Roadways all over the county. Use caution when driving in the area.
In Calloway County:
- KY 94 West has Water Over Road signs posted near the 2.8mm in Lynn Grove.
- KY 121 South is closed at the 13.7mm near the Clarks River Bridge.
- KY 121 South has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3.3mm between New Concord and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
- KY 280 and Speaker Trail is closed at the 7.2 to 7.8mm due to trees and power lines down. It is unknown how long this closure will last.
- KY 1270 is closed due to downed trees and power lines - It is unknown when utility crews will clear the Roadway due to ongoing power outages.
In Carlisle County:
- KY 80 is closed at the 2.8mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of the U.S. 51 intersection. Signs are posted.
- KY 307 is closed near the 8mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62.
- KY 307 is closed at the 1mm near the Carlisle-Hickman County Line.
- U.S. 62 is closed at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of KY 121. Signs and barricades have been posted.
- U.S 62 has Water Over Road signs posted near the 9mm at the KY 307 intersection east of Cunningham.
In Fulton County:
- KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce
- KY 1907 and Swamp Root Road is closed at the 0 to 3mm
- Numerous highways with ditches and creeks are full where water is on the edge of the Roadway, use caution when driving in these areas.
In Graves County:
- I-69 has water on passing lane, KYTC Personnel are alerting drivers on site.
- Purchase Parkway reopened at the 15mm near Wingo.
- KY 58 is closed near the 1mm just east of the Hickman-Graves County Line near the KY 1283 intersection.
- KY 1283 is closed at the 0 to 1mm.
- U.S. 45 is closed near the 11mm and KY 1748 intersection in the Pryorsburg area. There are several feet of water. Signs and barricades have been posted.
- KY 408 is closed at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County line.
- KY 94 is closed at the 1.5mm due to a culvert washout.
- KY 339 is closed at the 27mm at the West Fork Mayfield Creek Bridge. It is located immediately north of Fancy Farm between KY 80 and KY 121.
There are still reports of trees down in the Sedalia area as well.
His House Ministries has opened as a temporary shelter to displaced flood victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.
In Hickman County:
- KY 307 is closed at the 14 to 16mm in the Onion Creek Area south of Beulah and the KY 1748 intersection.
- KY 3061 is closed at the 3 to 7mm.
- KY 307 is closed at the 4 to 6mm, which is between KY 1529 and KY 944.
- KY 1283 is closed at the 1 to 2mm.
- KY 58 is closed at the 7 to 8mm, which is between KY 1540 and KY 1475/Taylor Road. Signs have been posted.
- U.S. 51 is closed at the 11 to 12mm about halfway between Clinton and Arlington. KYTC personnel are monitoring this section.
Several Roadways are covered in floodwaters and debris from flash flooding.
In Marshall County:
- KY 2595 and Lakeview Church Road is closed at the 3 to 4mm in the Cypress Creek area. Signs are posted.
- KY 1949 and Wadesboro Road is closed at the I-69 tunnel and Smith Creek Bridge.
- KY 1452 and Benton-Birmingham Road closed at 1 to 2mm at Clarks River Bridge
In McCracken County:
All routes in the city of Paducah have reopened.
- KY 994 and Old Mayfield Road is closed at 5.5 to 5.7mm.
- KY 1410 and Houser Road is closed at 3.2 to 3.7mm.
- KY 1954 and Husbands Road is closed at the 2mm. It is in the S-Curve at the KY 999 and Krebs Station Road Intersection.
- KY 339 is closed from 0 to 3mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of Melber.
- KY 996 is closed between KY 3520 and KY 726.
- KY 348 is closed at the 5.6 to 7mm near Hardmoney Road. It is between the McCracken-Graves County line and McNeil Road.
- KY 994 and Old Mayfield Road is closed between KY 1288 and Lebanon Church Road due to debris.
- KY 348 and Hardmoney Road, which is north of Fremont, is closed due to debris.
- KY 305 is closed at the KY 1565 intersection in west Paducah.
- KY 1565 is closed from U.S. 60 to KY 358/Ogden Landing Road.
- KY 1255 and Bonds Road is closed at 1 to 2mm. It is west of KY 450 and Oaks Road.
- KY 329 and Maxon Road is closed between New U.S. 60 and Old U.S. 60.
The Purchase parkway northbound is closure at 15mm has been complicated due to flooding along usual detour routes. Because of this, there are good detour routes available.
Other major closures include:
- U.S. 51 between Clinton and Arlington has been closed.
- U.S. 62 between Bardwell and the KY 121 4-Way Stop is closed.
Several traffic signals are in flashing mode or out of service. Because of this, drivers are asked to treat a signal outage or flashing signal as a 4-Way Stop and use caution.
Drivers are being instructed to avoid traveling in these conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of the area. This is an indicator that residents should seek high ground and be aware of that floodwaters may raise quickly.
For more specific weather updates and alerts, visit the National Weather Service.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.
You can use waze.com or the goky.ky.gov website to see updated traffic closures posted by KYTC.