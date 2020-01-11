MCCRACKEN COUNTY— Heavy rain fall moving through the Local 6 region is causing flooding problems. Creeks and rivers are rising, a lot of roads have water over them, and some of them are even closed.
"Yep going through town," says Tim Blasdel.
Blasdel is trying to get to Reidland by taking Old Mayfield Road. He's not taking any chances, but is instead turning around.
"If you go very fast at all it lifts your front wheels off the ground and you have no steering, so it can be quite dangerous," says Blasdel.
On Irvin Cobb Drive it's a similar scene, as some cars plow through water over the road there. On Bonds Road drivers don't even have the the option to drive through because it's closed.
"It's best to turn around don't drown, and also turn around and don't tear your vehicle up," says Blasdel.
Good advice that might save your life.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas Capps on Facebook and Twitter.