PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah says a clogged pipe was behind some of the street flooding on Tuesday.
There was a flooding issue at the intersection of Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb Drive, and Locust Street near the railroad tracks.
The city worked with P&L Railway and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on the flooding issue.
The problem was found to be a clogged pipe below a section of P&L Railway's track.
The fast-moving water from the rain caused the debris to clog the pipe.
A portion of the rail bed was removed so that the water could drain to Island Creek.
The National Weather Service Office near Barkley Regional Airport says the area received 2.63 inches of rain on Wednesday.