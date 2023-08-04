OBION COUNTY, TN — Friday has been a long day several communities in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. In Union City, Tennessee, more than 14 inches of rainfall since 12 a.m. on Thursday led to flooded roads and homes. Some folks had to be rescued from the floodwater, including residents of Green Acres Mobile Home Park.
Between 50 and 75 people were rescued by boat Friday morning after water came up to their doorsteps. No injuries were reported.
One flood victim, a woman named Hope Bryan, said she lost four vehicles, tools, clothes, her husband's wedding ring and everything else she and her husband had in their mobile home.
Though many people lost possessions, folks we spoke with said it was more important that everyone was safe and accounted for.
"In a time like this, you know, you want to make sure that your family is safe, you know, your neighbors are safe, animals of course," evacuated tenant Andrea Prince said.
Union City Middle School, Second Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church opened their doors to those in need of shelter.
"We have food. We have showers available for them. We have fresh clothes," Second Baptist Church Senior Pastor Justin Heins said. "We've been doing laundry for people, because they come in wet. And so we've had those basic supplies, diapers, formula for those with families and kids. So, we're just trying to meet the emergent immediate needs."
Now, folks in the community are supporting each other and looking ahead to their next steps.
The community manager for Green Acres Mobile Homes said the first step for the mobile home park will be a drying process. Then, they'll see what can be saved.