The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says floodwaters on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers will impact two ferries in the Local 6 area, and a couple of state roads in west Kentucky are closed because of floodwaters as of Friday afternoon.
Here's the latest Water Over Road Report from KYTC District 1 as of 2:44 p.m. Friday:
Crittenden County
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will halt service at 6 p.m. Friday due to rising Ohio River floodwaters along Kentucky 91 at the Kentucky landing. The ferry connects Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock to Kentucky 91 in Marion across the Ohio River.
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry expects that rising Mississippi River floodwaters at the Hickman landing will force the ferry to halt service sometime Saturday, Feb. 26. The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri, connecting Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
Livingston County
KY 137/River Road is closed at from mile marker 5.5 to mile marker 15 between Bayou and KY 133 at Berry's Ferry Landing. Signs and barricades are posted.
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at from mile marker 14 to mile marker 16 at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area. Signs are posted.