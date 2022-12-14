KEY WEST, FL — Would you rather get a speeding ticket — or an onion?
Believe it or not, that's a question Colonel Lou Caputo has reportedly been asking drivers in the Florida Keys for twenty years.
According to social media posts from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and The Florida Keys and Key West, Caputo — now in his 70s — suits-up each year to offer drivers who are slightly speeding through the area their choice between a traffic citation and an onion.
The holiday tradition is reportedly an effort to remind drivers about school-zone speed limits, since Keys schools remain in session through Dec. 16.
In a Facebook post from 2013 depicting a reportedly 63-year-old Caputo in his Grinch costume, the sheriff's office said drivers going more than 5mph over the speed limit receive a ticket.
In a statement included in the post, Caputo explained that his inspiration came from the 2000 release of the live-action "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" movie, starring Jim Carey.
"The Grinch is a lovable creature, so I thought this would be a great thing to do," Caputo said. "To do it in a school zone, so that people will see you."