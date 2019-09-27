GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A fugitive wanted in the Palm Beach, Florida, area was arrested Friday afternoon in Graves County, the sheriff's department says.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Noel Medina Morales is wanted in connection to a 1999 cold case in Palm Beach. The sheriff's office says Morales was recently connected to the case through DNA test results. He faces charges of sexual battery with force, burglary with assault and aggravated assault.
Morales first fled to Puerto Rico to avoid those charges, the sheriff's department says, and he was convicted of another sex crime while there.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Service received a tip that Morales might be in the Mayfield area. Friday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Service began surveillance on an apartment in Windhaven Court. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the investigators spotted Morales getting into a vehicle there. That's when he was taken into custody.
Morales was arrested on a Graves County warrant on a fugitive from justice charge. He was jailed in the Graves County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Florida.