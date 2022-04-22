TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill dissolving Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
DeSantis signed the bill on Friday. It would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023.
The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future.
The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
At the bill signing ceremony Friday, DeSantis said Disney lied about the content of the education law but that he viewed the company’s vow to fight the law as unacceptable.
DeSantis also signed the legislation that will put new restrictions on how people can talk about race and gender in schools and businesses, and he approved the state's new congressional map.