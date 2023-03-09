MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Florida man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a Best Western in McCracken County last month was arraigned Thursday.
Robert Pannell was arraigned in McCracken County Circuit Court on a charge of murder, as well as eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
Pannell is accused of assaulting two people in the parking lot of the Best Western off of Interstate 24 exit 11 in McCracken County on Feb. 11 before going into the hotel and shooting a hotel employee, Elizabeth Williams.
Pannell remains in custody at the McCracken County Jail, where his bond in the murder case has been set at $2 million, according to the jail roster.
The court docket shows Pannell is also charged in a separate case with third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The jail roster shows his bail was set at $250,000 in that case.