PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says a Florida man was arrested and a missing teenager was found after the man used a Paducah resident's credit card information at several Southside locations over the past week.
Police say a Paducah resident told police on July 10 that someone had used his debit card information to make transactions totaling more than $1,500. The man told police he received a call the evening of July 9, allegedly from an employee of Independence Bank, where he banks.
The man told police that the caller, later identified as 31-year-old Pierce F. Davis, of Miami, Florida, said charges had been made in California with the Paducah man's debit card, and Davis knew the man's last four digits of his debit card.
Police say Davis then asked the Paducah man for the PIN, which he refused to give, then the Paducah man checked his bank account and found several fraudulent transactions at places, including the Kroger store in Southside Paducah.
Police say Kroger employees called police Wednesday when Davis had made the fraudulent charges returned to the store. An officer found Davis at the post office nearby.
A computer check revealed Davis had warrants from Georgia and Virginia. He was then arrested, according to police.
Police also say they found a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Florida. She was detained and is being held pending transport back to Florida. Police say she told detectives that Davis had sexual contact with her while they were in Paducah.
Additionally, during a search of the vehicle, detectives say they found about 20 fake credit/debit cards and an instrument used to manufacture fraudulent cards.
Police say Davis was interviewed and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.