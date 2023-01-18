After a high-speed chase through multiple counties in eastern Kentucky that ended with troopers disabling the vehicle and arresting the man behind the wheel, investigators made a gruesome discovery — a woman's body was inside the vehicle.
KSP says troopers tried to pull the vehicle over around 10:12 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 83 in Madison County, because the driver — 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida — was allegedly driving carelessly. KSP claims Reed did pull over at first, but when troopers approached the vehicle, it sped off down I-75.
Troopers say the pursuit led them through three counties, and Reed is accused of hitting multiple KSP vehicles during the chase.
State police say troopers performed "a legal intervention maneuver," and were able to disable Reed's vehicle at the 45 mile marker of southbound I-75 in Laurel County and arrest the Florida man.
That's when investigators found the woman's body inside Reed's vehicle. KPS says her cause of death is not yet known, but foul play is suspected. The woman, whose identity is unknown, will be taken to the Kentucky State Medical Office in Frankfort for an autopsy, state police say.
Reed is charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, careless driving, resisting arrest and driving without a license.