(WBBH) — An alligator attacked a man in Port Charlotte, Florida early Sunday morning.
The 23-year-old man was rescued, but the gator got his arm.
“I didn’t lose my life. I lost an arm. It’s not the end of the world, you know?” Jordan Rivera says.
It’s that outlook on life that stands out about Rivera.
Despite being laid up in a hospital bed with wires all over, he’s counting his blessings.
His mother is too.
“That’s the best thing, is that I have him,” Teresa Lessa says. “Yes, arm gone, very traumatic. But he’s here.”
An alligator attacked Rivera early Sunday morning, biting off his right arm and nearly taking his life.
“They got my elbow. So, I don’t have an elbow,” Rivera says. “I can still move my arm around and whatnot.”
Rivera doesn’t remember much of what happened. What he does recall is that the bar he was at – Banditos in Port Charlotte – was busy, and the bathroom line was long.
So, he walked to the pond out back.
“I just saw a little lake and just went over there and just, you know, take a little pee, whatnot,” Rivera says. “Something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down.”
“I ended up in the water,” he says. “And that’s literally the last thing I remember.”
The next time he opened his eyes he was in the hospital.
That’s when he found out the gator ate his arm.
“Confusion. I was like ‘Whoa,’ because I just woke up and I was just sitting here,” Rivera says. “And I looked over, and I saw my arm the way it was, and I was like, ‘Whoa.’”
“It kind of feels like my arm is just there, but not there,” he says.
If you think his story is crazy, you’re not the only one. Try telling it the guy who’s living through it but remembers nothing.
“It was just the craziest thing. It’s almost out of a movie,” Rivera says.
A movie that could’ve had a terribly tragic ending, but instead turned into a story of heroes.
People at the bar rushed down to help Rivera, pulling him from the water and putting a tourniquet on his arm.
“I call them angels that were there, that saved his life,” Lessa says. “The chance of someone being there with a tourniquet, to me, it’s a miracle that he’s here.”
Rivera is grateful.
“The first thing I would do is shake the man’s hand,” he says.
His story has captivated people all across southwest Florida but has also stirred up the rumor mill. Some people online have claimed he was feeding the gator.
“That is completely not true,” Rivera says. “They don’t even serve food at that bar, so I couldn’t have even served the gator food.”
Instead of spreading lies, Rivera would rather spread awareness that Florida’s prehistoric predators aren’t playing games.
“I would just show them my arm and say, ‘Hey bud,’” he says.
State nuisance gator trappers caught the alligator that bit Rivera.
It measured in at 10-and-a-half feet long.
The Florida Wildlife Commission and the trapper say the animal was killed, which is typical when it comes to gator bites.