PADUCAH — A Florida man faces charges in Kentucky after police say he stole checks worth thousands of dollars from a church in Paducah.
Representatives from the church told police someone stole checks totaling more than $11,000 from the church's mailbox, a Paducah Police Department news release says. Detectives contacted local banks, and learned the checks had been cashed at an ATM in Hollywood, Florida.
Investigators believe 35-year-old Vlad Dragos Baceanu of Hollywood, Florida, is the person who stole those check.
Paducah police obtained a warrant charging Baceanu with mail theft, and he was arrested earlier this month by police in Hollywood, the news release says. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and Baceanu awaits extradition to Kentucky.