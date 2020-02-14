JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTLV/JSO) — The mother of a young girl who was sent to a mental health facility after having a tantrum at school wants answers, especially after police body cameras seem to tell a different story than she was told.
Newly released video shows two officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office escorting the young girl, wearing a pink rainbow shirt, out of Love Grove Elementary School.
The girl's mother, Martina Falk, says she wasn't able to intervene that day.
More than a week later, Falk was able to watch from the officers’ vantage point for the first time, next to her team of attorneys at the Cochran Law Firm, though much of the video is redacted. And no video has yet been released showing what went on inside the school, before police showed up.
“She is perfect. She is fine,” an officer says in the video.
An officer, who expresses concern, can be heard describing Falk's daughter as pleasant and calm as the 6 year old sits in the back of her patrol car.
"I don't see her acting how they say. They're pushing the button, because when I got there she's been so cooperative with me and talking, sat down, did everything," the officer says.
Falk says her daughter is traumatized.
"She's just not able to communicate due to her disability. She can only tell you bits and pieces: ‘Mommy, they locked the door, they wouldn't let me out. Mommy, they gave me a shot,’” Falk says.
Reganel Reeves, Falk’s attorney, says: "She thought she was going on a field trip. Yeah, a field trip to Hell. That's where she's going, and her life is forever changed"
Reeves says he and Falk don't want to have to resort to a lawsuit, but so far the Duval County School District is standing by the school's actions.
He says Falk's daughter was falsely imprisoned in the facility — and put in danger — and demands a change in protocol
"You're looking at a civil rights violation,” Reeves says.
At the center of the case is Florida’s Baker Act. The law allows law enforcement to involuntarily take people to mental health facilities for evaluation under certain circumstances.
A Duval County School Board spokesperson says the decision to use the Baker Act regarding the student was up to a third party licensed mental health professional who was called in to assess the child. The spokesperson says police were not present when that decision was made.
The statement says: "We were clear in our earliest public statements that the student walked calmly out with the principal and the officer to the police car. Media reports on the video confirm this and also confirm that handcuffs were not used as was originally alleged.
“With regard to the statements made on the video, note that the officers in the video were not present during the events which motivated the school to call Child Guidance, our crisis response care provider. The police officers were also not present when Child Guidance was intervening with the student. It was the mental health counselor from Child Guidance, not the police officer or school personnel, who made the Baker Act decision."