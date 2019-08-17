Fort Myers (WFTX) -- After waiting for guidance from the state on this issue, the school district decided to create some guidelines of their own on the use of medical marijuana for students who need the drug to treat certain conditions.
"There are a number of doctors in our town that have said that this would be beneficial to some of the children and if it is that's what we want," said Michael Riley, Charlotte County Public Schools Community Liason.
The school district recently passed a measure that will allow students with a prescription for it to use it on campus, but only if their parent or guardian brings it to them.
"They are solely responsible. They bring it on to campus, they go in the room, they administer it, they leave with whatever is left of it and they're gone," said Riley.
In order to qualify for the program parents must do the following:
Provide a copy of their child's prescription to school each year; Provide written a statement assuming sole responsibility for the medicine. They also can't bring any smokeable medical marijuana on campus.
The Charlotte County parents we spoke to say they're on board with the program. "If my children ever so needed it, I would do it, over prescribable medication that's manufactured? Absolutely," said Erica Tougas, one parent.
"I know of people who do have seizures and epilepsy, their kids have them too. It just depends on a personal basis if it's good for that child or not," said Shery. Charlotte County school leaders say several parents are looking to sign up for the new program.