GRAVES COUNTY, KY – A Florida sheriff has donated 4 patrol vehicles to the Graves County Sheriff's Office after several of the county's patrol vehicles were destroyed during the Dec. 10 tornado.
On Tuesday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Combs, a Trigg County native, delivered the four fully equipped patrol vehicles to Mayfield.
Sgt. Combs made the delivery on behalf of Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.
Two of the patrol vehicles will go to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and the other two will go to the Graves County School System to be used by school resource officers.
The four new patrol cars weren't the first time the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department donated to Graves County. According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, days after the Dec. 10 tornado struck, Sgt. Combs delivered trailer loads full of supplies to tornado survivors.