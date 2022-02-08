PADUCAH — Valentine's Day is next week. If you were thinking of ordering a bouquet for your special someone, you might want to get a head start.
Due to a nationwide flower shortage, florists are having a hard time getting their hands on the right flowers for the holiday.
Florists are working long hours leading up to Valentine's Day.
Abbey Shelton, owner of Rose Garden Florist in Paducah, says those hours seem even longer when they can't get the flowers they need.
“I prefer to get my roses from Ecuador, and those have been a little bit of a struggle to keep the exact colors that we want on hand. So, it's been kind of a ‘You get what you get,’” says Shelton.
Wendell Cornwell at Riverside Wholesale Florist says he sees the same issue.
“It just was not available to be shipped out. It was sitting there in South America, or wherever I buy it is, but it's just the transportation part,” Cornwell says.
Now, you may see a price increase for flowers this Valentine's Day, but it's not because the flowers themselves are more expensive, but the cost of getting them here is.
“A lot of the boxes are being turned away at the airports, because there's not enough labor at the airports to clear out the coolers. So the coolers are full. The growers send the boxes to the airport, and then they're turned away because there’s just not room to store them while they're waiting for shipment,” Shelton says.
That price increase for transportation trickles down to the customer.
Shelton says it’s reflected in her prices.
“That's been the biggest nightmare for me this holiday season. We always want to give everybody the freshest product at a good price, and it's just been a little bit of a shock how much we've had to go up this year,” says Shelton.
The price increase might be hefty for some, so she offers other options that are more budget friendly.
Her favorite is the fresh mixture.
“They usually make a bigger show and they usually look a lot prettier than just, say, a dozen roses in vase. You can get an assortment of flowers, and you get a lot more bang for your buck,” Shelton says.
Most shops said they ordered their shipments for the holiday in advance.
They believe they have enough of the holiday flowers, like roses and carnations, to go around.
However, they warn that the later you order, the less guarantee you will get what you want.