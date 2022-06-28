HAROLD, KY — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime branch arrested a Floyd County man on 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
The KSP say that 24-year-old Christopher Jacob Hall was arrested and charged after an undercover investigation determined he shared explicit images online.
They say they executed a search warrant at a Harold residence on June 28 and seized equipment used to facilitate the crime and brought it to the KSP forensic laboratory. They say that the investigation is ongoing.
Police say that Hall is currently lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.