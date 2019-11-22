OBION COUNTY, TN — Dozens of children in a local community spent their Friday at home, not in school, because of the flu.
The Obion County School District in Tennessee said it has seen an abnormal number of absences since last week.
Black Oak Elementary School reported that almost half its students were out this week.
School nurse Faye Elks and other school staff said they have never seen this many cases so early in the school year, but they are doing everything to prevent the situation from getting worse.
It has been a busy week for the Black Oaks Elementary school nurse. She showed Local 6 all the different medicines she has in her cabinet to treat the kids' symptoms. "I have, alternate between Tylenol and Motrin, I have my Emitrol that I use when they're sick, " said Elks.
She has seen about 127 students this week. Monday alone, staff set up chairs for about 95 students who waited to see her.
"The school hasn't been able to function the way it should, because we've had so many kids sick," said Elks. "And then ones that are here, they're having the signs, but not quite testing that they are positive."
The flu hit its peak this week at Black Oaks Elementary and Ridgemont Elementary. At Black Oaks, about 47% of students were out sick.
Faye and maintenance staff have continued wiping down everything they can.
Obion County Schools Assistant Director Dale Hollowell said the district has also changed air filters to reduce the "possibility of germs spreading."
About 13% of students in the district were out this week, and several teachers called in sick as well.
"Elementary students are pretty notorious for, you know, not washing their hands or being careless about handling things that other people have handled, so they're most likely to spread it as compared to older students," said Hollowell.
The clinic had face masks, disinfecting wipes and other sanitation items available for teachers and students, but they could not prevent the bug from getting around.
"I'm trying to stress, you know, that hand-washing is the most important thing," said Elks. "Hand sanitizer will not kill this. You've got to have soap and water."
Empty classrooms remind staff how quickly the flu has spread.
The nurse said she wants parents to keep their kids home and make sure they are fever-free for at least 24 hours before returning to school.
School leaders said the issue has since calmed down, with more children returning to school.
Faye said she expects this again in the winter months, but ensures that the school will be prepared.