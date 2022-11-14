PADUCAH — The flu is impacting people throughout the United States, and respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to affect the public.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says influenza is causing a major portion of those respiratory impacts.
The CDC says the number of people sick with the flu almost doubled during the last week of October. Case numbers rose again in the first week of November.
Since Nov. 5, 2.8 million people have been diagnosed with the flu, along with 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths in the United States.
Locally, the number of people testing positive and getting their flu shot is decreasing, but doctors and pharmacists urge people to take precautions and get their shots.
Baptist Health Paducah says about 20% of people currently visiting the hospital with respiratory complaints have tested positive for flu type A. That's actually a decline from previous case numbers. At the start of November, the data showed 30% for flu type A cases.
The holidays are approaching, bringing with them the possibility of illness.
Health leaders want the public to arm themselves with practical defenses.
At Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah, about 50% of people who come to the pharmacy ask about the flu and about how to treat the illness.
People took precautions that helped prevent the spread of the flu when they were wearing masks and social distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19, but now pharmacists say people are a lot more relaxed.
"Maybe our guard is, down a little bit more," said Daniel Jones, a pharmacist at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy. "I think we're seeing you know, we're not wearing masks as much anymore is the attitude as well and we're just seeing more people get together, more families are getting together."
Along with case numbers, vaccine distribution has also decreased.
Davis Drugs in Paducah has been giving out about 50 to 90 vaccines every day. But lately, the number has trickled down to 50.
Pharmacists say they predict case numbers will surge after holidays like Thanksgiving.
"That's what I'm expecting, too, 'cause everyone's going to start gathering like normal a little bit more than the couple years past, so I'd like to say we can probably expect it to increase a little bit more," says Brianna Sullivan, a pharmacist at Davis Drugs.
Doctors say stay home if you are sick but make sure you get treated depending on how bad your symptoms are.
"That's the right approach, so if you are feeling badly, if you are having symptoms — fever, cough — we do encourage you to, to stay home. And if your symptoms worsen, certainly we encourage you then to see your primary care provider," Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says.
In general, doctors say they haven't been overwhelmed by flu cases so far. They say right now it's like a typical flu season compared to pre-COVID times.
The CDC says the flu typically circulates during the fall and winter. The federal agency say the time and length of each flue season depends on the year, but flu activity typically begins to increase in October.