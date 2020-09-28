JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department says it is now providing flu shots by appointment, either inside the health department or at one of several drive thru clinics.
Appointments for the drive thru can be made on the JCHD website by clicking on the "Flu 2020" tab or by calling 618-684-3143, ext. 150.
The health department says an annual flu shot is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age and getting a flu shot not only protects you during the upcoming flu season, but helps stop the spread of flu to others.
Flu season typically runs from October through May and takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination, according to the health department. "High dose"flu vaccine is available for those older than 65 years of age.
The health department says this year is more important than ever to get a flu shot. While a vaccination for COVID-19 is still under development, the flu vaccine has been proved to be safe and effective for over the past 50 years. The health department says getting the flu vaccination can help you avoid co-infection with COVID-19 and the flu.
The Jackson County Health Department says flu vaccines are free for anyone with Medicare B, Medicaid, State employees, and State retirees upon presentation of their insurance cards. The health department also accepts most types of health insurance and asks you to bring your insurance cards.
Vaccination fees can be paid by cash or check. Debit or credit cards are only able to be accepted at the health department at 415 Health Department Road, Murphysboro, Illinois.
You can see the times, dates, and locations of the flu clinics in the picture below: