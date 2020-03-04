FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Opponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky have pushed back as the focus shifts to the Senate.
The lineup of opposition at a news conference Wednesday included a prosecutor and a doctor.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron says more research of medical cannabis is needed. He also warns legalizing it could spark future efforts to allow recreational use. “This is a slippery slope that we do not need — for the youth of ... Kentucky — to go down," he said. “We need to have the research done. If it's a drug, we'll have the FDA deem it a drug." Northern Kentucky doctor Michael Fletcher said efforts to boost the quality of patient care can be achieved only through FDA-approved medications. He characterized medical marijuana as not being “in the interest of patient safety or public health.”
A bill supporter, Jaime Montalvo, says those arguments are an effort to keep Kentucky among the minority of states that haven't legalized medical cannabis. He's with Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana. “The research has been done, and Kentucky is 24 years behind on cannabis legislation," he said.
Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states.
The bill — House Bill 136 — passed Kentucky's House last month. It would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries. Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted. It would be prescribed in the form of pills and oils.
