MARTIN, TN— A national effort to bring fresh food to everyone is taking root in one local town.
"Food is Free" pantries are popping up all over the country as a way for gardeners to share their products with their neighbors.
Co-director of the Local Food Network, Samantha Goyret, said what you have in your bank account shouldn't determine whether you have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network is in charge of a free food pantry in front of one home in Martin, and people are regularly stopping by to get the produce they need.
"Eating fresh vegetables does not have to be a barrier," Goyret said. "We live in an agricultural rich community, and we would like to provide everyone to have access to fresh food."
This free local food pantry is decked out with all kinds of plants ready for harvest and seeds you can plant yourself.
Martin resident Sharde Lofton said the pandemic made going to the grocery store difficult for people who work all day, so food pantries and local gardens make fresh food easier to come by.
Goyret said she saw the shortcomings of the local supermarket, but the pandemic made that especially clear. When she saw a "Food is Free" pantry she knew she had to do it. Then, the network's hope to get fresh food to Martin neighbors blossomed.
To see what food is available each morning at the Food is Free pantry, visit the NWTNLFN on Facebook.