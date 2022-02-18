MAYFIELD, KY — A grocery store chain's charitable foundation has donated $50,000 to benefit the Mayfield area, as the community continues cleanup and rebuilding efforts after an EF-4 tornado struck on Dec. 10.
Food Lion Feeds has donated $50,000 to Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland to help rebuild the Purchase Area Development District’s Mayfield warehouse that was destroyed in the storm, the foundation announced Friday.
The Purchase Area Development District is a partner distribution organization of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland. Food Lion Feeds says the Mayfield warehouse was the main storage and distribution center serving agencies in eight west Kentucky counties.
“We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Food Lion,” FAKH Executive Director Jamie Sizemore said in a news release about the donation. “They continue to demonstrate their commitment to fighting hunger as we work to feed our hungry neighbors in need.”
Food Lion Feeds says it has also donated $26,000 in food to FAHK, 39,000 bottles of water to disaster relief agencies and $10,000 to an emergency relief fund set up by Pilgrim’s Pride. The foundation says it has also donated $130,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief.
“Food Lion cares about the towns and cities we serve, and our neighbors who live in them,” Kevin Durkee with Food Lion Feeds said in Friday's news release. “Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland does an outstanding job of fighting food insecurity, and we are proud to lend a helping hand to help them rebuild and continue to serve neighbors after this natural disaster.”
For more information about Food Lion Feeds, visit foodlion.com/in-our-community/food-lion-feeds.
For more information about Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, visit feedingamericaky.org.