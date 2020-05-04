CHESTER, IL — A local food manufacturing plant is dealing with its own COVID-19 outbreak. Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation employs around 1,200 people in Illinois.
Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation Vice President of Technical Sales Tom Welge said the past 45 days have been tough on the manufacturing plant in Randolph County.
Welge's father, the president and CEO of the plant Don Welge, died from COVID-19. Now, people he hired are testing positive for the virus. Welge said he's never seen anything like it.
"This is a very serious issue. Certainly, the biggest challenge in my lifetime that we've ever had to face," said Welge.
The Jackson County Health Department said out of the 147 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 80 are employees or family members of employees from the plant.
"As an employee gets positive through exposure, probably through a workplace, then they bring it home to their family. That leads to them being isolated and in quarantine, losing possible income, and creates a lot of work on the public health side," said Jackson County Health Department Public Health Administrator Bart Hagston.
To protect employees, Welge said the plant is working with local health departments to implement new safety procedures.
"We are screening employees upon their entrance and exit, providing PPE and have increased sanitation in the facilities," said Welge.
He hopes making those changes will keep employees healthy, so they can continue to put food on their families’ tables.
"It's a challenging time for the whole world, and certainly the food industry. We just have to continue what we are doing," said Welge.
The Jackson County Health Department has made several resources available for employers who want to look at requirements and best practices during COVID-19. To see those, visit jchdonline.org.