WINGO, KY — As the infant formula shortage continues, parents are looking for alternative ways to feed their children. Some parents are opting to try using breast milk from local donors. Others are looking into local food pantries.
Churches and pantries across the Local 6 area are trying to keep a supply available.
One Paducah mother, Adanely Campos, has recently been a breast milk supplier for multiple families in Paducah and Owensboro. Her supply also crosses state lines into Illinois.
Social media has been how she finds people to help. The Facebook group Human Milk 4 Human Babies - Kentucky receives numerous posts a day from parents in need of milk, as well as posts from mothers like Campos who have extra milk to donate to those parents.
But, for babies with specific dietary needs, food pantries carrying formula is the go-to option.
The Way Community Center in Wingo, Kentucky, has had a significant supply of baby formula since Dec. 10. Pantry coordinator Penny Murphey says it’s a blessing that came out of the tornado outbreak that struck that night.
“We received that after the tornado, and I'm not sure how it was brought to us, but we had several trucks coming in,” Murphey says.
They now have a supply to donate to mothers who can't find any in stores. Murphey is surprised by how much they have in comparison to local retailers.
“I was in Walmart last Wednesday, and I just, for curiosity, I just thought I'd go through the baby formula section, and we have more formula than Walmart,” says Murphey.
They have a variety of brands and types, but their supply is limited.
“We will allow two cans per person of the formula, and I just hope that it's some that they can use for their child,” Murphey says.
They hope to keep a supply in stock, but Murphey is unsure of how many people are in need in their area.
“We will try to get more, maybe from some other sources. I can't guarantee that, but we are going to try to get some more, because I understand this is going to be a lengthy shortage,” Murphey says.
Shelves aren't expected to be stocked again until June. They will try to help people until then.
“This is every Monday night, except holidays, like Memorial Day, we won't be here. But as long as we've got it, people are welcome to come and get it,” Murphey says.
The pantry is also accepting donations to help with their supply.
You can drop them off at Enon Baptist Church in Wingo.
Beyond formula, The Way offers a variety of baby products like diapers, shampoos, and solid baby foods.
It's all available on a first come first served basis.
The pantry will be open Monday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.