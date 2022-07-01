SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health reached out to remind everyone planning on cooking out this weekend to practice good food hygiene.
You probably hear a lot about firework safety around Independence Day, but what about food safety? After all, according to the CDC, roughly 48 million people each year get sick from foodborne illnesses in the Unites States alone.
Taking a few simple steps can help protect you and your family from getting sick this holiday weekend-after all, you can't enjoy the fireworks from your bathroom.
Food Hygeine
- Keep meat, poultry, and seafood refrigerated until ready to grill
- Keep food in an insulated cooler while traveling
- Keep coolers in the shade and out of direct sun
- Always keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from fruits, vegetables, cheeses, salads, and other cooked foods to prevent cross-contamination.
- Thaw food safely in the fridge, microwave, or cool water
- Always marinate food in the fridge, not on the counter
- Wash your hands thoroughly before and after handling raw meat
- Wash all cooking surfaces and utensils before and after cooking
- Cook safely by using a food thermometer!
According to statistics provided by the National Fire Protection Association, over half of US households have at least one outdoor grill or smoker.
They say on average, 10,200 home fires are started by grill each year, and over 19,700 people visit emergency rooms with grilling injuries. Operations Chief Dale Simpson says following the safety tips listed below can keep your celebration safe.
Grill Safety
- Only use grills outside
- Keep grill away from home or deck, out from under tree branches and the eaves of your home.
- Keep children and pets away from the grilling area
- Thoroughly remove grease and fat buildup from your grill and the trays below it
- Never leave your grill unattended
- Make sure the lid on your gas grill is open before lighting it
- Always check gas and propane grills for leaks before lighting them
- If you smell gas while grilling, call the fire department
- Make sure used coals are cool before throwing them away (into a metal container)
- Always have a fire extinguisher, bucket of water, or water hose nearby
Most pets don't like the sound of fireworks and it may be tempting to give them something delicious from the cookout to make them feel better. While the instinct to comfort our pets with food is one of love, it is always best to think twice before feeding your pet people-food.
According to the the Humane Society of the United States, there are lots of different foods that are toxic or cause discomfort to dogs and cats.
Common foods that are toxic for pets
- Garlic
- Onion
- Grapes and raisins
- Chives
- Salt
- Avocados
- Alcohol
- Coffee
- Chocolate
- Xylitol (a common sweetener)
- Cooked bones (can splinter and puncture digestive tract)
- Raw or undercooked meat
When it comes to pets, it's always safer to ask a veterinarian or give your pet a regular treat instead of feeding them food from the table.