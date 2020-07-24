PADUCAH — Downtown Paducah is kicking off Food Truck Friday Nights on July 24!
The Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center says the first event will be Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in its main parking lot. Admission is free and the event will feature different food trucks from the area, a variety of drinks, live music, and complimentary miniature golf.
Food Truck Friday Nights are also planned for Aug. 28, Sept. 25, and Oct. 23.
There are nine trucks planned for this Friday with food including desserts, Kona Ice, carnival-type foods, taco, burgers and more. Visitors will have to keep social distance, and the convention center says they will be handing out fliers explaining the social distancing rules. Visitors will also be able to use the expo center restrooms.
Vendors for the night include:
- Mija's Food Truck
- Burgers on Wheels
- Amazing Blaze BBQ
- Nanny Jo's Southern Street Food
- Barnes Kettle Corn
- Coney Express
- Mimi's Eats and Treats
- Kona Ice
- Sweeties Hand Dipped Ice Cream