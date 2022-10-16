METROPOLIS, IL — Nationwide, people continue to feel the impacts of inflation—and food vendors at local events aren't being spared by this trend.
The Fort Massac Encampment had its 48th year, but behind the scenes, rising food costs are leaving a mark on food tents and the money they're raising.
Tony Perkins and his wife Tammy Perkins are visiting the Fort Massac Encampment, and they're enjoying some burgoo stew. The stew was made by First Christian Church in Metropolis, and the money raised will help fund a variety of activities for the church.
"Go help us do work within our community, our food pantry and also for some different activities with the youth and their families in our church," said Tammie Obermark with First Christian Church.
But this year, inflation hit First Christian when it came to food.
Prices went up, which meant the church lost some profit.
"Some of our major parts of our stew, which is the meat, is more expensive this year, so we're not—we actually didn't make as much money yesterday as we have in the past," Obermark said.
First Christian isn't alone in experiencing the impacts of inflation.
Tree of Life Church in Metropolis is selling fry bread, sweet tea and apple butter.
While they've sold their fair share, they've had to raise prices, particularly this year.
"I think it's really affected everybody, so unfortunately, we gotta pass that along," said Christ Benton, the pastor of Tree of Life.
For visitors like the Perkins, they're sympathetic to the need.
They say it's important to support vendors during events like these.
"There is people that are having hard times in life," Tony said.
Tammy agrees with her husband. "We just got to share more: our resources and our understanding."
The event gave visitors an inside look into life during the 18th and early 19th centuries.
The Encampment included food and craft vendors, a mock battle, fife and drum music and children's activities.