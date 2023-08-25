MURRAY, KY — Gridiron Glory doesn't mean much if the players aren't healthy. That was the priority Friday amid excessive heat, pushing back kickoff times as sports officials kept their eye on the temperatures.
At 6:07 p.m., it’s normally about an hour out from kickoff and the stands would usually be full. But Friday night, that was not the case.
Ahead of an 8 p.m. kickoff, spectators trickled in to Roy Stewart Stadium with fans and water in hand.
Murray Independent Schools Athletic Director Ann Greenfield says that's the best way to handle the heat.
“No one's immune to the heat, and we stress that,” Greenfield says.
That goes for players and cheerleaders, too, like Calloway County senior Emma Fennel.
Her squad is staying hydrated and taking breaks.
They do more than stand and yell. “Because we tumble and we stunt, and it takes a lot of power. So, it's more draining than people seem to realize,” says Fennel.
Playing on a turf field makes the conditions feel even hotter, so Greenfield says the football teams are taking extra timeouts.
“We have the quarters and if it goes over...Every 30 minutes, sometimes it may be every 20 minutes, we break, get in the shade, get some water. Stay hydrated, stay hydrated, stay hydrated. That's what we preach,” says Greenfield.
With the game moving at a slower pace and the hot weather, the cheerleaders are coming with more pep to keep energy high.
“Be so loud. Just have fun and get the crowd going because that's what we're here for,” says Fennel.
While it's not ideal conditions, the girls couldn't imagine not cheering on their Lakers in this heat.