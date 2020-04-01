CARTERVILLE, IL — You might have noticed some changes at the grocery store. Many are taking extra precautions to keep you and their employees safe.
Grocery stores everywhere are taking their responsibility to keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
"We want people to come through this safely. I think that's all that there is to it. I think everybody has somebody that they know that they love and care about, and don't want to see that person come to any harm," said Farm Fresh owner Dave Armstrong.
Armstrong said Farm Fresh Grocery Store in Carterville has made a lot of changes, including implementing the 6-foot distance rule.
"We've marked out some spots on the floor and a spot on the mat where customers stand. Additionally, we are letting folks not sign for things right now, because that requires taking a pen and handing it back," said Armstrong.
Farm Fresh is also encouraging more people to comply with Illinois' stay at home order by limiting lottery transactions to three times per day per customer.
"It reduces the number of visits we have or interactions we have with people who are coming to the store, perhaps unnecessarily," said Armstrong.
Simple steps like those are a big part of flattening the COVID-19 curve. Farm Fresh Grocery Store also cleans checkout counters after every customer. They are also planning to put hand sanitizer near the entrance of the store.